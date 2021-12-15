UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.23 ($17.11).

Several analysts have commented on UCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($16.52) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.