Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.73 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.88 or 0.00018708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $45.28 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00189597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00577309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

