Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Director Nancy C. Putnam Acquires 447 Shares

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Director Nancy C. Putnam bought 447 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 105.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 81.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

