Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

UNP opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.82%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.