United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on United Internet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.39 ($48.75).

Shares of UTDI opened at €34.01 ($38.21) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 1 year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.22 and a 200-day moving average of €34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

