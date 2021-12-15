United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 69.3% in November

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of UTME opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. United Time Technology has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.
United Time Technology Company Profile
