UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Shares of UNH opened at $479.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $483.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

