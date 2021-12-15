Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.30. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,055 shares of company stock worth $290,148. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

