Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.88

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 24185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,452,000 after buying an additional 365,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

