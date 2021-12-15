USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Down 0.9%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 10,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.