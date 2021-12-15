UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of USER opened at $8.97 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

