UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

USER stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

