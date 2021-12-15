Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 22,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,688. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

