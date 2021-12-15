Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $45,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

VLO stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.56, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.