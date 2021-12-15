Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,503. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $169.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

