Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,358. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.