Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 137.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.