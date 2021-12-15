Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 181,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

