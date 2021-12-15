Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 395% compared to the average volume of 948 call options.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 207,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

