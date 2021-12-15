Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 395% compared to the average volume of 948 call options.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 207,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

