Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $124,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

VUG stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.75. 13,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,529. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

