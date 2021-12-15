Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 132.2% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the November 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after buying an additional 289,033 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $950,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.