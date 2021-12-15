Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 1,274.2% from the November 15th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,017,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

