Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $235.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

