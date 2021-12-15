Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.81% of Varonis Systems worth $52,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,822,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.