Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 268 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $273.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.71. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.