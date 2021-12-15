Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $108,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $73.67 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.