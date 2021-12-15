Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $51,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $2,980,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

