Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.