Velo (VELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $953,465.00

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $48.14 million and approximately $953,465.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.44 or 0.08034003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00077395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,801.09 or 1.00777385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

