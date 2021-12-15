Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

