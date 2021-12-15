Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $24.36

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.36, but opened at $25.21. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.