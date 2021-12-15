VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VeriSign worth $65,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in VeriSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,311. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $238.07 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $248.22. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

