VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 558,719 shares.The stock last traded at $235.72 and had previously closed at $244.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,065 shares of company stock worth $8,371,311 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.