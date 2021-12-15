Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Fallon William Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VBTX opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

