Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 109,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.