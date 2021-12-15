Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $31.76 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $654,818.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 434,450,478.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 22,909% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,050,235 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

