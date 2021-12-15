Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VRUS opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
About Verus International
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.