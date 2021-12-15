Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VRUS opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Get Verus International alerts:

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.