Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly Sells 8,851 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Crilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $737,200.00.

VICR opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.43.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vicor by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,371,000 after buying an additional 131,114 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,028,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.