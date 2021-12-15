Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Victoria alerts:

Shares of Victoria stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22. Victoria has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.