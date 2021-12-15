Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.49

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 34933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

