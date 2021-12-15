Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 8,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

