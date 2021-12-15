Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Lumber Liquidators worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 48.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.41. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

