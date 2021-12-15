Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $332,000 Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of First of Long Island worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 310.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 1,231,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First of Long Island by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First of Long Island by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.