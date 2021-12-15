Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $446,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

United States Steel stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

