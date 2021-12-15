Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $56,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $401,697 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

