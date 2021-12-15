Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,700 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kraton were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kraton by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

