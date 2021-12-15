Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 416.0% in November

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 416.0% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

