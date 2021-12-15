Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 416.0% in November

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 416.0% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
