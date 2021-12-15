Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 227,395 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $75.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

