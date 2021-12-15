Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €181.62 ($204.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of €186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €200.90. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

