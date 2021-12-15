Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) & BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Head to Head Survey

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A BRP 11.90% -223.71% 16.85%

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and BRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A BRP $4.44 billion 1.43 $271.93 million $7.68 10.24

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Volta Inc – Class A and BRP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 0 5 0 3.00 BRP 0 0 13 1 3.07

Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.76%. BRP has a consensus price target of $134.92, suggesting a potential upside of 71.48%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRP is more favorable than Volta Inc – Class A.

Summary

BRP beats Volta Inc – Class A on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines. The Marine segment includes outboard and jet boat engines, boats, and related PA&A and other services. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.